My Hero Academia Reveals Surprising Perk of All Might’s Retirement

My Hero Academia has returned four season 4 – sort of. The season 4 premiere was not quite a rousing success, as it was pretty much just a recap episode, framed as a journalist character’s investigation into Class 1-A’s connection to his theories about All Might’s successor. While we did get to have some fun times re-meeting the characters of Class 1-A, their mentors, and the hero world, episode 401 (“,left little room for episode 401, “The Scoop on U.A. Class 1-A” left very little room to break new ground. However, the episode did have one nice little aside, which has revealed a surprising perk of All Might’s retirement life!

In the season 4 premiere of My Hero Academia All Might / Toshinori Yagi as he’s still trying to mentor young Izuku Midoriya on the use of the One For All power. However, Toshinori still has regular life stuff to do too, like going to the doctor. Toshinori attends his regular yearly check-up, but since he winds up staying at the doctor’s office all morning, he comes out feeling famished, and heads to the local grocery store. Well, ever since the battle in Kamino District, the world has known that Toshinori is All Might’s civilian form, and as soon as the clerk sees the former Symbol of Peace enter his store, he goes bananas with the hero worship.

All Might ends up leaving the store with a free bag full of fresh meat buns and a free umbrella as well, since it’s raining outside. Toshinori is about as amazed as anyone at the effect his fame has – after all, he spent many of his hero years keeping his alter-ego separated from his All Might persona, so he’s not at all used to “Toshinori” getting the respect and love we’re now seeing.

As stated, this was a nice little aside in what was otherwise a somewhat dry and bland premiere episode of My Hero Academia. All Might being the hero he is, his only thought of what to do with all those free meat buns is to bring them back to the U.A. dorms to share with all of Class 1-A. Not all heroes have to wear capes.

