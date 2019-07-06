My Hero Academia Season 4 Premiere Earns Rave Reviews

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season premiere has dropped at Anime Expo 2019! Fans are hitting the airwaves to share their thoughts and we’re doing the same with our own Megan Peters leading the charge! See what folks have to say and we’ll fill you in on what audiences may have in store with this opening installment of the students of the UA Academy!

My Hero Academia season four’s premiere is completely plus ultra. Overhaul is a shocking welcome but Mirio and Sir Nighteye will become instant favs. This is a season fans will love and CANNOT miss. pic.twitter.com/wXkDqSAFNI — Megan Peters @ AX 2019 (@meganpeterscb) July 6, 2019

Our own Megan Peters LOVED this latest season premiere and is encouraging fans to not miss out on this upcoming installment of the latest adventures of UA Academy.

Just watched #MyHeroAcademia Season 4 Episode 1 Dubbed. Man I want to watch Episode 2 right now! The story did not resolved! Aaahh!#AX2019 — Iluminar (@iluminar_yi) July 6, 2019

This Twitter user cannot wait for the next episode of My Hero Academia season four, clearly excited for the plot threads that were shown in the opening salvo.

OMG. #MyHeroAcademia special season 4 episode 1 screening at #animeexpo was AMAZE episode 1 ! I was gasping in shock, yelling, laughing— even shed a tear!!! Ahhhhhh!!!! This is me and @HavokRose 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X48yQKvcHP — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) July 6, 2019

This Twitter User from IGN was clearly having a great time and the first episode of the fourth season clearly elicitied a TON of emotions from her. Plus Ultra indeed!

Just saw the first ep of My Hero Academia S4 😁 soooo excited for the fall season!! — Kaz @ Anime Expo (@KazutoOnline) July 6, 2019

Fans will have to wait a few more months for the fourth season to get rolling as this Twitter user states but its clear that the wait will be worth it from their review!

I think you guys are gonna be real excited to see #MyHeroAcademia season 4 this fall and whenever it comes to Toonami. #AX2019 pic.twitter.com/Obqk0H8Wye — Toonami News @ #AX2019 🍽️⚔️ (@ToonamiNews) July 6, 2019

This Twitter User shares their thoughts on the premiere as well as this amazing cosplay for the current head of the League of Villains!

from discussion Season 4 Premiere @ Anime Expo Megathread.

This one Reddit User is letting folks know that one scene in particular lived up to its manga counterpart and then some. Hope you all have stomachs of steel!

from discussion Season 4 Premiere @ Anime Expo Megathread.

Is there any better review of a series than stating it was “Lit”? We certainly don’t think so!

MHA S4 Premiere was awesome! Didn’t expect that one scene (won’t spoil it of course) O_O it was also surprisingly very funny. You should definitely check it out in the fall!#MyHeroAcademia #AX2019 — Justin (@serfinpinoy) July 6, 2019

And finally, we get a review from a Twitter User that praises the series not just for a particular scene but also the level of humor present! What do you think of these reviews for the season premiere of My Hero Academia’s fourth season? What scene in particular are you looking forward to the most manga fans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.