My Hero Academia Season 4 Premieres with Recap Episode

My Hero Academia has finally returned for Season 4 after leaving fans on a cliffhanger for several months following the end of the third season. It’s been a while when you think about it, so it only makes sense that the anime took a beat before jumping fully into the next intense arc of the series. Meaning that Season 4 premiered with a brief recap episode getting fans back up to speed as to where Izuku Midoriya and the others are at this point in their lives before the status quo gets shaken up again.

When a reporter comes in to investigate just what All Might meant when he said, “Now it’s your turn” in the hopes of finding his protege, Episode 64 of the series reintroduces Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the Class 1-A before things get shaking with the new villain Overhaul.

The Season 4 premiere revisits the dorm life for Class 1-A, and the world is still shaken up following All Might’s retirement. Midoriya and the others have earned their Provisional Hero Licenses, and they’re getting ready to take on their first real hero studies without the kid gloves on. But it means that kids like Izuku Midoriya are wondering just where they have to go from here.

Midoriya is especially worried now that All Might is not going to be able to help him. Thankfully the reporter is here to help alleviate his worries. This reporter actually figures out that Midoriya is All Might’s successor due to tons of research, and following up with those he saved like Kota, and he’s pretty sure that Midoriya will be a capable Symbol of Peace in the future.

Midoriya’s really going to have to come into his own as the end of the episode also features an ominous tease of what’s to come with Overhaul now on his way to meet with Shigaraki and the League of Villains in the next episode.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.