My Hero Academia Shares Emotional Amajiki, Mirio Flashback

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is now well underway as the Shie Hassaikai arc kicks off the intense and action packed half after spending the first few episodes of the new season setting everything up. As these fights go on, Izuku Midoriya and the other pro heroes are going to be tested harder than they ever have been before and that includes newer characters like Tamaki Amajiki of the Big Three. As Tamaki reflects on his path as a hero thus far, Episode 71 of the series reveals that he had grown quite close to fellow Big Three member Mirio Togata over the years.

The episode begins with an emotional flashback to when the two first met in their elementary school days, and Amajiki reflects on just how much of an impact Mirio has had on his life as the extroverted Mirio helped Amajiki out of his shell.

In the flashback, Amajiki is his usual shy self as he fails to get a word out when introducing himself to his new class. But while everyone else stuck to their own previously established social circles, a young Mirio introduced himself to Amajiki and the two became friends. It’s here that Amajiki began to see Mirio as someone who shined so brightly that it was going to be impossible for him to keep up.

He thinks so highly of Mirio that he believes himself to be unworthy of his light, but Amajiki has the wrong idea. While he believed so highly in Mirio, Mirio was thinking the same of Amajiki. That’s where his hero name comes from too. Because as Amajiki explained to Mirio that he seems like he shines like the sun, Mirio said that Amajiki is actually brighter than that. It’s here that the two have a closer bond than ever before, and shows how they continue to inspire one another even in the toughest of times.

