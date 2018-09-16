When Will ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Be Announced?

Anime is ready to move into its next season, but there are still some loose ends it needs to address. When the summer cour about to close, shows like My Hero Academia are about to go off air, and fans have one question they need answered ASAP.

What is it? Well, it would be whether My Hero Academia is getting a fourth season and when that announcement will go live. Now, ComicBook is breaking down the odds behind such a renewal.

For those unaware, My Hero Academia is about to ends its third season, and the two-cour installment has been a huge hit worldwide. The shonen title has brought in superhero fans to its big story, and Izuku Midoriya has enamored millions around the world. So, with the show at a popularity high, it is all but certain that My Hero Academia will get a fourth season.

If not… Well, Studio Bones will have some protesters waiting outside its office in Japan.

As for when the new season will be announced, there are are few venues the reveal could take place. As My Hero Academia has just a couple episodes left this season, it could confirm season four after its finale wraps. Just like season two ended with an announcement for season three, My Hero Academia may surprise fans with the big reveal again this year.

Should Studio Bones wish to keep fans hanging, it could wait until Jump Festa later this fall. The annual event is held in Japan towards the end of December, and it has an anime counterpart during November. The event focuses solely on Shueisha titles which includes My Hero Academia, and its massive crowd pull would ensure that news about My Hero Academia‘s renewal goes viral fast.

A less-likely option for the announcement would be through Weekly Shonen Jump. As far as magazines go in Japan, the Shueisha title is the biggest name in shonen, and it houses My Hero Academia. If the anime renewal wants a widespread confirmation, the cover reveal would work, but Shueisha would have less control over that announcement due to Weekly Shonen Jump’s prolific leaks.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.