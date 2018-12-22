‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Trailer Debuts at Jump Festa

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for the fourth season of the series ever since the third came to an end. It’s going to be a tough wait until its official premier in October, but this debut trailer for the season should help ease the pain.

Premiering at Jump Festa 2019, the trailer for the fourth season amps up what is undoubtedly going to be the biggest arc of the anime yet.

Quickly confirmed at the end of the third season, the fourth season of the series is set to adapt the Internship arc of the series. This arc follows Midoriya as he takes on a new internship outside of school thanks to his newly acquired hero license. As fans already know, things are not as simple as that in this series, and soon Midoriya’s work study becomes more intense than he ever expected.

Confirmed to premiere in October 2019, the first poster for the series also teased that Midoriya will work closely with Mirio Togata, the top student in U.A. High School. After his explosive debut toward the end of the third season, fans have been especially curious to see what Mirio would bring to the series. Not only that, the other two members of the Big 3 will do some major things in what’s to come as well.

The third season of the series ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3 (the top students of U.A. High School), new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series. Fans were holding out hope for a potential Spring release for the series, but now that it’s coming in the Fall, it gives fans another major series to look forward to toward the end of 2019. Though the wait just might be tougher after seeing the first trailer.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.