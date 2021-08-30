My Hero Academia Launches Wild Axe Body Spray Collab

✖

My Hero Academia has explored some wild collaborations in its time, and the series still has plenty of time to adopt others. Japan has been the home of the strangest deals to date. And now, it seems like Axe body spray is getting in on the action.

As you can see below, the partnership was announced not that long ago. In honor of the anime's fifth season, the kids of Class 1-A are teaming up with Axe for some PLUS ULTRA fragrances, but the real question is whether Kirishima would call this deal manly or not.

Hmmm My Hero Academia x Axe Body Spray collab in Japan...I see...interesting🤔 pic.twitter.com/lTQOZ6jSeq — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 27, 2021

According to Aitaikimochi on Twitterr, the My Hero Academia collab is going live in Japan exclusively, and it will kick off on September 1. The event will then run until October 31, so it seems these combo items will be limited.

At this point, we are not sure if this line will come with special scents, but it seems Axe is leaning into My Hero Academia graphics instead. This might not be the most exciting partnership ever, but it will definitely make heads turn in Japan at the grocery store. After all, who would want to pass up the chance to sell like Todoroki or Bakugo?

And if you haven't caught up with the series just yet, no worries! My Hero Academia is in the midst of season five these days with new episodes airing weekly on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The series' manga is also available stateside through Viz Media, and you can find the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies."

