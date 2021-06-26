My Hero Academia Season 5 Reveals Burnin's Voice Actor

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed the voice actor behind Burnin for Season 5! The fifth season of the series has officially kicked off its second cour of episodes, and as teases by the post-credits scene of the previous episode, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki have teamed up with Endeavor for their newest mandatory work study. This second cour of episodes not only kicked off with a brand new opening and ending, but also introduced a number of new characters. This includes the various sidekicks working in the number one hero's agency like Burnin.

Episode 102 of My Hero Academia introduced the Flaming Sidekickers, the various heroes working with Endeavor in his agency. Not only is it a huge group handling a number of tasks at a single time, but it's led by a prominent new addition, Burnin, who will be voiced by Misato Kawauchi (who can be seen in series such as Kamen Rider Ex-Aid). You can check out a closer look at her character design for the fifth season below from the anime's official Twitter account:

The newest episode officially kicked off the Endeavor Agency arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, but there's been a big twist as the anime has started to tackle the events of this arc before the fan favorite villain focused arc fans were had hoping to see next. There are several teases as to what to expect from the arc that had been skipped over, but it's clear that we'll be seeing that next villain focused arc following the events of this one. But that also doesn't mean there's a lack of intensity.

Burnin is only one of the Flaming Sidekicks, but she's definitely the most popular as we'll see throughout the remaining episodes of the Endeavor Agency arc.