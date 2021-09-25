My Hero Academia Fans Can’t Wait to See What’s Coming in Season 6

My Hero Academia fans can’t wait to see what’s coming in the anime next with the sixth season! After first kicking off a new string of episodes earlier this Spring, My Hero Academia has rounded out its fifth year with its newest episode. As fans saw in the weeks leading up to the finale, there has been quite a lot of significant growth on both the hero and villain sides of the equation. Growth that has been steadily building to a new peak that we’ll see explode in full with the sixth season and next major arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series.

The final episode of the season saw the heroes reacting to all of the changes Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have made, and with its final moments, teased that there would be a full-on war breaking out between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with the next season of the series. Luckily, a sixth season of the anime has indeed been confirmed to be in the works. There’s unfortunately no release date yet, so it’s going to be a tough wait.

#MyHeroAcademia might have ended Season 5 on a bit of a whimper considering what came before, but it's a heck of a tease for what's coming next in Season 6! pic.twitter.com/BLh0y3Ret3 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) September 25, 2021

My Hero Academia has announced Season 6 of the anime is currently in production, and fans are definitely excited to see what could be coming next from the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc. This arc is the most intense of the original manga series to date, so fans are anxious to see what’s coming as soon as possible! That means there are quite a bit of mixed feelings from anime fans right now as they not only celebrate the end but wonder what’s next!

What do you think? Read on to see what fans are saying about the Season 5 finale, and let us know your hopes for Season 6 in the comments! What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia’s next season? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Bakugo Himself is Ready!

My Hero Academia season 6!! I can't wait!! pic.twitter.com/EAABdv4SxM — Clifford Chapin (@CliffordChapin) September 25, 2021

Could Be the Best One Ever?

I have faith that season 6 of my hero Academia will be the greatest my hero season ever. pic.twitter.com/LDJcC50C1l — 🌟Koolkamjam💫(COMMISSIONS: CLOSED) (@KameronKKJ) September 22, 2021

Thanks for the Hard Work on Season 5!

A massive shout out to everyone who worked on My Hero Academia Season 5!

Despite the rough circumstances in the second half, you all pushed through and still managed to release a good looking product!

You should all be proud of yourselves!

Very much looking forward to Season 6. pic.twitter.com/B5W4qipe2U — Ethan Kane (@Ethan_C_Kane) September 25, 2021

Best One Yet Maybe?

Season 6 of My Hero Academia will be the best one yet! — ❄️丹しヨメ❄️ (@ALEX5432118) September 25, 2021

Get Hyped for This Fight!

My Hero Academia is getting a Season 6 I'm damn hype finally gonna See Shigaraki's vs Deku😱#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/tnsK0zWKo9 — 🤛🔥Baku (°ロ°)☝ (@Bakuhydra) September 25, 2021

A Slow Burn for Season 6’s Big Bang!

#MyHeroAcademia S5 Ep 25 finale have another season finale and I'm pretty happy about this one because season 5 was a slow burn but now season 6 hopefully we'll start with the Bigger Bang#MHA #BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyVillainAcademia https://t.co/mONNZZzUCc pic.twitter.com/CvMgG4hLFt — The Anime G👑 (@TheAnimeG_) September 25, 2021

The Wait’s Going to be Tough!

I’m gonna miss MHA a whole bunch, super scared for the War Arc. I’m still contemplating whether or not I should just read the manga or wait for season 6 🤔🤔 #mha #myheroacademia — Quite Inactive (@HeckingKeke) September 25, 2021

Some Pretty HUGE Teases!

That All Just Flew By, Didn’t It?

This season for some reason felt like it flew by. Can't wait for season 6 next year, the season 5 finale didn't feel like the big setup for I expected. Needed a jaw dropping moment to end the episode given what they're hinting is to come. #MyHeroAcademia — Michael (Variant From Earth-92131) (@SecretAvenger22) September 25, 2021

Don’t Forget the Dub!