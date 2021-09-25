My Hero Academia Fans Can’t Wait to See What’s Coming in Season 6

My Hero Academia fans can’t wait to see what’s coming in the anime next with the sixth season! After first kicking off a new string of episodes earlier this Spring, My Hero Academia has rounded out its fifth year with its newest episode. As fans saw in the weeks leading up to the finale, there has been quite a lot of significant growth on both the hero and villain sides of the equation. Growth that has been steadily building to a new peak that we’ll see explode in full with the sixth season and next major arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series.
The final episode of the season saw the heroes reacting to all of the changes Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains have made, and with its final moments, teased that there would be a full-on war breaking out between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with the next season of the series. Luckily, a sixth season of the anime has indeed been confirmed to be in the works. There’s unfortunately no release date yet, so it’s going to be a tough wait.
My Hero Academia has announced Season 6 of the anime is currently in production, and fans are definitely excited to see what could be coming next from the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc. This arc is the most intense of the original manga series to date, so fans are anxious to see what’s coming as soon as possible! That means there are quite a bit of mixed feelings from anime fans right now as they not only celebrate the end but wonder what’s next!
