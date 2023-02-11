My Hero Academia Features Shocking Midoriya/Muscular Rematch: Watch

My Hero Academia's sixth season has taken quite a turn after the conclusion of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, in which Deku has left UA Academy in an effort to protect his fellow students at UA Academy and avoid the grasp of All For One and Shigaraki. With Hero Society holding on by a thread as massive amounts of villains have been sprung from prison. Deku has to deal with a previous massive threat who nearly killed him during their first encounter. Now, however, the fight against Muscular goes a tad differently than you might have thought.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Muscular has broken free from prison thanks to Shigaraki freeing All For One, with a swath of antagonists hitting the streets and looking to tear down a society protected by heroes. With it now being evident that both professional crime fighters and aspiring students needing to give it their all to protect innocent civilians, two members of Ketsubutsu Academy High School, Yo Shindo and Tatami Nakagame, find themselves attempting to convince a group of survivors to find shelter. Unfortunately, Grand and Turtle Neck are disrupted by none other than Muscular, who now appears far more menacing than his appearance during the anime adaptation's third season.

Muscular Hero Academia

With Deku patrolling the streets in a decidedly darker outfit, aided by All Might, Izuku Midoriya has the voices of One For All rattling around in his head, giving him some much-needed advice when it comes to his frantic battles. Facing down Muscular for their long-awaited rematch, Midoriya is able to "one-shot" the villain that previously had nearly killed him during their one-on-one battle:

Aside from having a much firmer grasp on his strength, Deku is now able to incorporate several other powers from One For All, making him a devastating powerhouse. Despite this fact, Izuku still has quite a few major battles ahead of him in his effort to protect his friends and keep society from spiraling into chaos.

What did you think of this surprising re-match? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.