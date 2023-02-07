My Hero Academia Promo Teases Deku's Vigilante Action

My Hero Academia's sixth season is now gearing up for its final slate of episodes, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing Izuku Midoriya's jumping into vigilante action! With the first half of the season shaking up the state of Japan forever with everything that happened in the fight between the heroes and villains, the second half of the season this year has been working through the fallout of all of the changes. But the changes have only begun as Deku is now gearing off to leave school and fight villains all on his own.

The Final Act of My Hero Academia's anime officially kicked off with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series, and Deku revealed his huge One For All secret to the rest of his former Class 1-A teammates. This also came with the revelation that he was leaving the school and taking on all of the villains on his own now that One For All's burden has gotten too huge. Now the promo for the next episode is teasing his first foray into vigilante heroism. Check it out below:

What is Coming in My Hero Academia Episode 132?

Episode 132 of My Hero Academia will be premiering on Saturday, February 11th. Titled "Full Power!!" the promo for the episode sees Deku taking things onto his own shoulder, and it's clear that he's now growing more with One For All than ever before. Following his meeting with the vestiges within One For All, they are all now uniting on a single path as they now need to advance their power (and Deku's use of it) as fast as they possibly can before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One make their move.

This next episode will also officially kick off the Black Hero arc of the series, which marks the first real saga of the Final Act of the story overall. It's named as such because of the darker path that Deku walks down thanks to his new vigilante stint, so while thing are already seeming to be intense thanks to his new look, it's only going to get worse from here on out as this path will continue until it reaches its climax at the end of the season.

What are you hoping to see from Deku's vigilante action in My Hero Academia's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!