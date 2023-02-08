My Hero Academia Hypes Its Final Act With New Online Minigame





My Hero Academia isn't just running comemmorating its final act within the anime – the acclaimed series is going fully interactive by rewarding fans with a new minigame they can play while waiting for the next arc of episodes to arrive. The online minigame 'Piloting Deku' lives up to its title with some 8-bit-style fun; users get a small story introduction using the My Hero Academia manga pages, but picking up from where the latest episode of the anime left off.

The game lets Izuku fly through the air in attempt to reach and rescue his friends, dodging obstacles and using food items to replenish his "Airforce" booster.

WARNING: MINOR My Hero Academia Anime SPOILERS Follow!

If you haven't been keeping up with My Hero Acaemia Season 6: the latest episode (episode 18) took us inside the strange realm of One For All and its previous users, for a very special meeting. Most of OFA's previous users came around to embracing Izuku as their true "chosen one," revealing some pretty big game-changing secrets. Izuku learns that OFA actually kills most of its users, by overloading their superpowered bodies with too much power, thereby shortening their lifespans significantly. However, since Deku and All Might had no power at birth, they were the two vessels able to fully unlock and/or evolve the power of OFA.

However, the real test is Izuku's heart. When the original OFA user and Nana Shimura (the seventh user) question whether or not Midoriya can kill Shigaraki given the chance, Izuku refuses to do so, believing the boy inside Shigaraki (Tenko Shimura) needs to be saved from All For One – not destroyed. That turns out to be the answers the OFA users wanted to hear, marking Deku as a true-hearted and pure hero. With that, the greater powers of OFA are bestowed upon Izuku.

The power boost comes at a shocking price: Izuku leaves U.A. behind, telling all his friends in a goodbye note after he's already left. An epilogue shows "Dark Deku" looking more serious and weathered, patrolling the ruined cityscape of Japan's crumbling hero society, ready to taken down All For One and his villains, on his own. Previews for the next episode show that Deku is working with a cabal of top heroes like All Might, Hawks, and Best Jeanist; however, manga readers already know the real focus of this next arc is seeing how bad Deku breaks when the balance of having his friends is taken away.

My Hero Academia Season 6 airs new episodes on Hulu and Crunchyroll.