My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Shares First Look

It would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia season six has been wild. When the show kickstarted last fall, all eyes were on the heroes as they began a major mission, but things went sideways fast. Now, Japan is reeling from a villain uprising, and faith in heroes is all but shattered. And now, a new look at season six's next episode is here and tugging at our heart strings.

Why is that? Well, it looks like My Hero Academia is about to dive into two upsetting backstories that will make even the coldest fans cry.

Preview for the next episode of My Hero Academia Season 6! 😢



✨More: https://t.co/atRFpDxKd9 pic.twitter.com/efn6C0EMuj — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 19, 2023

As you can see above, the first stills from My Hero Academia's new episode are here, and they focus on two families. The first is Hawks as one shot shows the hero recovering from his fight against Dabi. The other highlights the hero as a kid, and it seems Hawks looks downright morose despite his age in the shot.

The other family is the Todoroki clan, of course. My Hero Academia dragged the family through the mud last year when it finally revealed Dabi's origins. The villain is Endeavor's oldest son, and of course, the public is raging against the claims laid upon Endeavor. In one shot above, you can see the Number One Hero looking shellshocked while a crowd outside the hospital yells. And as for the last shot, it focuses on Shoto as the boy is seen looking quietly at something out of frame.

Manga readers know this episode will be an emotional one, so fans can brace themselves for what's to come. We're about to get some much-needed answers about Hawks, and that does not even mention the Todoroki drama on the horizon. So if you are not caught up with season six, well – you better get binging over on Hulu or Crunchyroll ASAP!

Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.