My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7

My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.

As you can see below, the stills were released online after My Hero Academia put new images on its website. It was there fans got a better look at what this weekend's episode holds. Clearly, the war between heroes and villains is about to reach new heights, and Izuku will find himself stuck in the middle of the tide.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON-6

EPISODE-7 (120) PREVIEW STILLS pic.twitter.com/joQmDjHK57 — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 10, 2022

What Do These Stills Tell Us?

As you can tell, the stills showcase Shigaraki on the up as he continues to fight Endeavor. The fiery hero may be the Number One Pro these days, but Endeavor is no longer a match for Shigaraki. The only person who can hold the baddie back anymore is Izuku, and one still shows the boy locking Shigaraki in a grapple at one point. Even Bakugo is seen getting into the fight, and of course, Aizawa is keeping his eyes focused on Shigaraki to keep all his new quirks at bay.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Promo Sets Up a Long-Awaited Throwdown | My Hero Academia Season 6 Sneaks in Vigilantes Easter Egg With Aizawa Flashback

While the team fights on the front, the rest of Class 1-A is busy elsewhere. Shigaraki has called Gigantomachia to him, so the giant is on a rampage. We can see Mt. Lady holding the monster back, and Midnight is still working with Kamui Woods to slow Shigaraki's lackey. But given what we see of Momo here, it will come down to U.A. students to keep Gigantomachia at bay.

If you want to tune into this episode live, My Hero Academia will simulcast the release this Saturday on Crunchyroll. You can catch up with the rest of the season there as well or through Hulu. And if the manga is more your style, Viz Media has the entire series available online through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia promo? Are you liking season six so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.