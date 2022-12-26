My Hero Academia Season 6 Return Promo Teases the War's Fallout

My Hero Academia Season 6 has reached the end of its first arc, as the All-Out War between heroes and villains came to a bloody end. However, as the preview for the My Hero Academia Season 6's second half clearly shows, the "victory" the heroes achieved in the battle may not be as complete as they would've hoped. Many heroes are shown to be either dead, maimed, or discouraged, while the Japanese citizenry looks to be teetering on the verge of losing faith in the entire pro-hero system.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

The final round of the All-Our War saw the heroes take some big hits, both physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The Paranormal Liberation Front's giant monster, Machia, and their battalion of High-End Nomu rushed to aid the villains' injured leader, Tomura Shigaraki – who was so close to death that his master, All For One, took control of his body. As All For One had his minions rally, League of Villains psycho-pyro Dabi revealed himself to be Toya Todoroki, the first son of No.1 hero Endeavor, and brother of Shoto Todoroki. Dabi used his secret as means to launch a propaganda video that "exposed" pro heroes as immoral hypocrites, which helped create villains as much as stop them.

Well, as we can see in the preview of My Hero Academia Season 6, Episode 14, "Hellish Hell", Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, and Endeavor, are all still in critical condition; the area of Jaku City (and beyond) is still rubble, with much of the city having been outright disintegrated by Shigaraki's decay touch. The B and C-level heroes still on their feet are scrambling to look for and save survivors – but other moments in the preview clearly also show some heores looking like they're having a moment of possible disillusionment with the dark times they are now facing. So, even though the heroes stopped the villain army, and apprehended some key foes (Dr. Garaki, Machia, other lieutenants), the damage done to society as a whole may ultimately mark this one as a major win for the villains.

Of course, the main point of interest in this new status quo for My Hero Academia will be seeing how Izuku Midoriya and the other major heroes get back up and continue to fight after this. Hawks, Aizawa, and Best Jeanist are all severly maimed, while All For One set a ticking clock to doomsday, by vowing to finish the enhancement process to Shigraki's body, and creating the ultimate villain power.

My Hero Academia Season 6 returns on January 7, 2023.