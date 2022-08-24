My Hero Academia Season 6 Theme Songs Announced

My Hero Academia is slated to bring its latest season to life this fall, and all eyes are on the show ahead of its comeback. After all, season six promises to bring one of the story's most intense arcs yet to life on screen. As the anime nears its return, fans are waiting on edge for more updates about what season six will bring along. And now, we have learned which two songs will accompany the season as themes.

The information comes straight from My Hero Academia as the show's official website keyed in fans. It turns out season six is going with fresh talent where its music is concerned, so you can read up on them songs below:

Opening: "Hitamuki" by SUPER BEAVER



Ending: "SKETCH" by Kiro Akiyama



Looking at these two tracks, the ending will most definitely be a slower single, and the opening band is known for being upbeat. That sound might clash with My Hero Academia season six given its main arc, but SUPER BEAVER could test out a new sound with its opening. After all, the anime is about to kick off a brutal raid between its heroes and villains. A lot of gnarly things are going to go down in season six, so a rock-forward opening would fit the season. So for now, fans will have to wait and see how SUPER BEAVER delivers on its big theme.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? You can get all the details below all thanks to its official synopsis:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think of this new theme song update? Are you looking forward to My Hero Academia season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.