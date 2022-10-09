My Hero Academia Promo Slips Some Big Season 6 Spoilers

My Hero Academia is pushing through season six, and it goes without saying there is a lot for the anime to do. In just two episodes, the raid against Shigaraki and Dr. Garaki has taken some wild turns after all. War is just on the horizon for our heroes, and now, a newly surfaced promo is here teasing some major spoilers for season six.

So, be warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia. Proceed with caution.

As you can see below, some inside cover art for My Hero Academia's season six Blu-ray release surfaced online this weekend. Of course, some of its disc artwork was shown, but the thing that caught fans' eyes was the case's interior art. After it, it showcases stills from future episodes in season six, and it teases some wild things.

For episode 116, manga readers will recognize the still shown immediately though anime audiences will not. The still included shows Toga from the back, and she's watching someone apparently die before her. We all know the person in question is Twice as the fan-favorite villain does die during this raid. And thanks to this new promo, we know that death is coming in a week's time.

Three more episodes are teased with this art as we can see Dabi surrounded by flames in a photo from episode 117. The episode will also focus on Mirko who seems to be bloodied and missing an arm now. As for episode 118, Shigaraki is back on the scene and awake based on its still. And for the following episode, Izuku and Bakugo will come into focus as the pair are seen standing side by side in an obscured photo.

Clearly, My Hero Academia is about to heat up, and season six will be a wild ride based on these photos. We're only two episodes in at the moment, and if you thought they were tense, it seems like we've seen nothing just yet.

What do you think about season six so far? Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.