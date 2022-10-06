My Hero Academia Season 6 Draws Huge Viewership with Premiere

My Hero Academia is back on the small screen, and fans are feeling good following the premiere of season six. After all, Studio Bones has spent more than a year on the project, and this new season marks a major turn for the show. Following its premiere, it seems season six lived up to expectations on social media, and a new report is out showcasing how its response translated to network ratings.

According to Video Research in Japan, the average household viewership for My Hero Academia bounced back with a high rating on October 1st. The report for episode one's debut weekend ranked My Hero Academia as the fourth most-watched anime in Japan.

This rating is an impressive one, and it puts Izuku just above One Piece and the Straw Hats as they scored fifth place. However, the list's top three picks are hard to overcome. Chibi Maruko-chan came in third before Detective Conan slide in second. And when it came to first place, Sazae-san took home gold with a whopping 8.1 rating compared to My Hero Academia's 3.9.

If you want to know how this premiere stacks up against My Hero Academia season five, there is a definite improvement. The anime's last season premiered at 3.2, after all. Clearly, fans were glad to see season six start sans recap despite their presence in past seasons. A bit of explosive action can go a long way, and these results prove as much.

For those who aren't caught up with season six, My Hero Academia has a single episode out at the moment. You can catch the series' simulcast on Crunchyroll stateside, and of course, seasons one through five are also available. The manga can also be found online courtesy of Viz Media, and Manga Plus carries the full series as well.

What do you think about these season six ratings? Did you tune into My Hero Academia's comeback this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.