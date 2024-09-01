My Hero Academia Creator Highlights Toga and Spinner in New Season 7 Art

My Hero Academia Season 7 has reached a heated new phase of the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the creator behind it all has shared some special Toga, Spinner and Dabi art to celebrate the newest episode. My Hero Academia is now at the climax of Season 7 as the final episodes of the Summer bring fans closer to the final moments of the fights against the villains. This means each episode has provided some key moments for each of the prominent figures in this war thus far, and the latest batch have shifted their focus to Spinner’s side in it all.

Spinner had been leading a group of Heteromorphs in an attempt to free Kurogiri from captivity, and All For One gave the former League of Villains member a loaded boost of quirks with a monstrous new form and scaling that he was able to use to bring him a new level of power. With the newest episode of My Hero Academia taking that even further and even bringing Himiko Toga and Dabi into things as it came to an end, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi is celebrating it all with some special new art shared for the episode. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/horikoshiko/status/1830068497290051972

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 15 is titled “Butterfly Effect” and you can now find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, “Spinner and Present Mic both yell their hearts out. Will the one waking up to their voices be Kurogiri, or Shirakumo? Meanwhile, fighting Ochaco and the others on Okuto Island, Toga is finally going to use her secret weapon…!”

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime thus far, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead.The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th, My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

TOHO Animation teases the film as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”