My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Episode 16

My Hero Academia season seven has proven every naysayer wrong. After a strong sixth season, the hit anime returned this year with a ferocity few saw coming. The team at Bones has worked hard to bring My Hero Academia season seven to life, and its final war is heating up. And thanks to a new preview, we have been given our first look at My Hero Academia‘s next big episode.

The update, as you can see below, brings “The Chain Thus Far” to life. The episode marks number 16 for season seven, and it comes on the heels of a massive twist. This week, the anime sat down fans as they watched Toga pull out her trump card. The villain used some stored blood from Twice to transform into him, giving the girl access to his duplication quirk. Now, the war has turned towards the villains as they numbers are growing exponentially, and “The Chain Thus Far” will show how our heroes deal with the onslaught.

As you can see in this My Hero Academia teaser, the villains are on the up thanks to Twice, but Ochaco is not about to leave Toga alone. Their fight in going on, and of course, All For One is still battling his own pros. Over at UA High School, Deku and Shigaraki are finally trading blows, but the return of Twice is messing up everything our heroes planned for. Something has to give for the pros, and by the teaser’s end, a vestige of One For All teases that some of yesterday’s villains can become today’s heroes.

Can you guess who that teaser is about? If not, well – you will have to wait patiently. “The Chain Thus Far” will premiere on September 7, so you will get your answer then.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season Seven

If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia and its current season, no sweat. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can read more about My Hero Academia below for all the details thanks to its official synopsis:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about My Hero Academia season seven so far?