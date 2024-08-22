My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Episode 14

My Hero Academia season seven is far from over. The hit anime made its return earlier this year, and its two-cour comeback has kept fans glued to their screens. From a traitor’s reveal to the start of a war, My Hero Academia has done it all in season seven, and now we have been given a first look at episode 14.

As you can see below, the first stills from My Hero Academia‘s next episode have gone live, and they put a familiar face in full focus. While Deku starts his fight with Shigaraki, the anime is ready to take us to another battlefield. Shoji is making a stand of his own for all heteromorphs, and he will have to defeat Spinner in order to win.

The stills for My Hero Academia season seven show Shoji on the battlefield, and we have never seen him this serious before. While he may be a part of Class 1-A, Shoji is definitely a quieter presence amongst the gang. Still, we have seen Shoji grow immensely since My Hero Academia began. He is now ready to make a stand in this final war, and Shoji hopes to change the public’s fear of heteromorphs in the process.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia season seven, the anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu with its previous seasons. You can also check out the hit manga as My Hero Academia ended earlier this month after a decade-long run. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

