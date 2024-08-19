My Hero Academia Creator Announces New Shonen Jump Award with Epic Poster

When it comes to manga, few publishers are known as well as Shueisha. For decades, the company has overseen some of the biggest titles in the industry ranging from Dragon Ball to Naruto. Now, it seems the company’s top publication is gearing up a new manga award, and the creator of My Hero Academia announced the prize with a special poster.

The news comes from Oricon as the site posted a brand-new piece of artwork by Kohei Horikoshi, the artist behind My Hero Academia. As you can see below, he was tasked with inking a promo for Weekly Shonen Jump‘s new manga award. The magazine is set to debut its Jump Next Gen Battle Award this year, and Horikoshi celebrated the award’s debut with a very special tribute.

After all, Horikoshi inked a poster starring some of the biggest modern hits at Shonen Jump. Of course, the creator of My Hero Academia including Deku in the shot, and the hero is joined by Asta from Black Clover. You can also find Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen in this promo as well as Bleach‘s very own Ichigo.

As for why Horikoshi brought these characters together, well – that is thanks to the judges overseeing this Shonen Jump award. Horikoshi will judge entries alongside creators Yuki Tabata, Tite Kubo, and Gege Akutami. Starting October 1, artists will be able to enter this award category until the end of January 2025. The winner of the Jump Next Gen Battle award will have their work published in Weekly Shonen Jump, and if received well, the one-shot could be given a full serialization. So as you can imagine, Horikoshi and his fellow judges are going to have a lot of material to sort through.

Luckily, the creator of My Hero Academia has time on his hands right now. Not long ago, fans watched as the manga came to a close. After more than a decade in print, Horikoshi ended his superhero manga with an epic finale that brought Deku nearly a decade into the future. Now, Horikoshi is enjoying a break behind the scenes, and his new gig at Shueisha will let him usher in the next generation of shonen giants.

What do you think about this epic Shonen Jump promo? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!