My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Dark Deku

My Hero Academia might be currently working its way through Season 7 of the anime with its latest episodes, but one awesome cosplay has brought back Izuku Midoriya’s darkest hour with the wicked Dark Deku makeover. My Hero Academia is now in the final fights between the heroes and villains, and Deku himself had to go through a very dark period before he was in a headspace to even take on all of the pressures that are on him now. Thinking he had to do it all alone as One For All’s final user, Deku spent countless nights taking down as many villains as he could.

This led to Deku’s costume wearing down as much as his mental fortitude was worn down, and left him looking much different than he had ever been before. It took all of Class 1-A working together to bring him back down to Earth, but it’s hard to deny just how wild it was that Deku went through this period of distress at all. Visually speaking, it was also just a cool costume for the young hero too and that’s now come to life through some perfect cosplay from artist SharkRush on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime to see what Deku’s up to now, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th.

This will be the fourth film in the long running anime franchise, and TOHO Animation teases what to expect from My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”