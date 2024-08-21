My Hero Academia Collides With Godzilla in Special Crossover Promo

My Hero Academia and Chibi Godzilla have crossed over in a special new collaboration to celebrate the release of My Hero Academia: You’re Next. My Hero Academia is now working its way through theaters in Japan with the fourth feature film in the anime franchise, and it’s already been a big hit with fans overseas. The new film fills in some of the gaps in between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the TV anime series, and throws Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes into a huge new fight against an unexpected enemy resembling All Might.

Now the film has gone the extra mile with a collaboration with another major TOHO franchise as Chibi Godzilla (which is a special anime that reimagines Godzilla’s like of kaiju characters with cute new designs) has joined the world of My Hero Academia with its own take on My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s main poster. Seeing Chibi Godzilla and the others attacking a shadowy kaiju reminiscent of how Deku and the others have to face off against Dark Might, you can check out the special collab below to get a side by side as to how the two resemble one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is My Hero Academia: You’re Next Coming Out?

My Hero Academia: You’re Next is now screening in theaters across Japan, and will be releasing in the United States and Canada in English subtitled and dubbed audio beginning on October 11th. TOHO Animation teases the film as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”

Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.