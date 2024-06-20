My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares Episode 8 Preview

My Hero Academia is working its way through season seven, and the anime has never been hotter. These days, the show has all eyes on its big war against All For One and Shigaraki. The pair are making their stand against Japan at last, and our heroes are now being forced to hold their own. Now, My Hero Academia is gearing up for its next episode, and the first preview for season seven episode eight is now live.

As you can see below, the My Hero Academia promo is nothing short of horrific. We can see the battlefield in all its fiery glory as Dabi and Shoto are going head to head. The pair reunited last week as Dabi ignored Shigaraki to face off with his family. Now, Dabi's feud with Shoto is about to play out, and this promo suggests we are about to learn more about Dabi's past.

After all, the promo shows a shot of Dabi as a younger man, and he is not nearly as scarred in the shot we are shown. With his white hair out, Dabi appears to be in a white shirt as if he were in a hospital. If we had to guess, we are about to learn in this new episode how Dabi survived the fire that allegedly killed him. And judging by this promo, well – it seems like All For One had something to do with his rescue.

Clearly, My Hero Academia season seven has a lot on its plate, and episode eight is going to heat things up with Dabi. The villain is a fan-favorite at this point, and his history with the Todoroki clan has only stoked his popularity. Now, the anime is ready to explore how Dabi broke off from his family, so My Hero Academia fans better have tissues on hand when this week's episode drops.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? You can catch up on the anime including season seven over on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

