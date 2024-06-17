My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Dabi's Origin Story

My Hero Academia has officially set up the final battles between the heroes and villains with Season 7's newest episode, and the final moments of it is setting up for Dabi to reveal his true origin story as he fires up his fight with Shoto Todoroki! My Hero Academia Season 7 now in the midst of the final fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and it was revealed the heroes' plan for this final war would be to separate all of the key villains from one another for these respective battles. It was then revealed that Shoto would be the one bearing all of the responsibility for defeating his brother.

While fans have gotten a look into Dabi's mysterious origin through Endeavor's ideas in My Hero Academia's past, it was far from the entire story as Dabi even took Endeavor by surprise when he revealed that he was actually the long throught dead Toya Todoroki. There's quite a lot of history left to fill in, and the newest episode of My Hero Academia ends with Dabi not only getting ready for his final confrontation with his brother but to also reveal to him how he became "Dabi" in the first place.

the soundtrack dabi’s face I’m NOT ready for next episode 💔 pic.twitter.com/ssXV7sdUmb — mira !? (@izukuthinker) June 15, 2024

My Hero Academia: What Is Dabi's Origin?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 lays out the various battlefields the heroes and villains have been separated with for this final war. While Deku is currently mixed in with Toga, and Katsuki Bakugo is now fighting Shigaraki, Shoto was the one revealed to be leading the charge against Dabi while Endeavor focuses his initial efforts on All For One himself. This initially made Dabi frustrated over the fact that he wouldn't be facing off against his father (and thus his father wouldn't be facing his mistakes), but it seems it has offered a new opportunity.

As Dabi burns hot enough to start charring away his skin even more so than seen in the anime to this point, he starts to lecture Shoto about the fact that this war is really just a war of everyone's ideals. Superhero world is falling apart due to the conflux of all of the feelings reaching their boiling point, and thus the two brothers are no more than two more people caught in the center of it all.

But even with all of that, Dabi reveals that he's still Shoto's brother and he still has some kind of semblance of feelings towards him. With Shoto wanting to know why he never came back home after surviving the fire that should have killed him, Dabi then reveals that he will explain his origin and how he became the villain Dabi. Soon revealing what's been driving him to this day, the Todoroki family has even more dirty laundry to air out.