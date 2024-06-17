My Hero Academia: You're Next Releases New Trailer

My Hero Academia will be hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer with its fourth major feature film effort, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new trailer for My Hero Academia: You're Next! My Hero Academia's anime might currently be in the midst of the final war between the heroes and villains, but this was coming off of a period of chaos chaos by the first fight against Tomura Shigaraki seen in the sixth season. With Japan in ruin, villains have started to pop up in order to take advantage of the chaotic new era.

Fleshing out more of the war torn Japan in between My Hero Academia Season 6 and 7, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be introducing a mysterious new villain called "Dark Might" who is a totally evil version of All Might. With the new movie getting closer to its launch in Japan this August, My Hero Academia: You're Next has released a new trailer. Debuting the special theme song titled "Homunculus" as performed by Vaundy, you can check out the movie's newest trailer below.

What Is My Hero Academia: You're Next?

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, and Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini. Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

If you wanted to see more My Hero Academia, you can now check out all seven seasons currently available now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The original My Hero Academia manga is now available with both Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.