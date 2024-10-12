My Hero Academia Finale Leaves Class 1-A’s Lives in the Balance

My Hero Academia has brought Season 7 of the anime to an end, and the final episode of the season is leaving the young heroes of Class 1-A in an uncertain future heading into the final season. My Hero Academia kickstarted its run earlier this Summer with the start of the final war between the heroes and villains. Izuku Midoriya and the heroes devised a plan to separate each of the key villains from one another across different battlefields, and fans have seen a result of each of these efforts through the fights seen in the latest season. But now that it’s over, the fallout of these fights still needs to be explored.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been focusing its final stretch of episodes on bringing final conclusions to the final key fights, and with the final episode of the season fast approaching it really was only a matter of time before the anime would leave fans on a cliffhanger. As the anime readies to return next year with its eighth and final season, it means that the final fates of many of the heroes left in the wings are currently unclear as the anime waits to bring it all to its ultimate conclusion.

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia: Who Dies in the Finale?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 brings two of the final fights in the war to screen. The first is the final moments of the clash between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga, and Ochaco is struggling to breathe. She has lost a lot of blood due to how much she was moving around after taking a fatal wound from Toga, and thus is no longer able to move on her own. But rather than watch her die, Toga decides to do what Twice once did to save her when she was in the same position.

Using the final bit of her power to copy Ochaco once more, Toga begins a blood transfusion to replace the blood that Ochaco had lost during the fight. The last thing we see of the two is Toga hugging Ochaco closely, but it’s unclear as to whether or not this will actually save Ochaco from her death. And even if it does, it’s not likely that Toga will make it out of his war alive if she’s sacrificing her blood to somehow replace everything Ochaco has lost and continues to lose.

Will All Might Die?

The other members of Class 1-A are seen in various battles as My Hero Academia Season 7 comes to an end. The fates of Ochaco, Shoto Todoroki, Tenya Iida, Tsuyu Asui, and Fumikage Tokoyami are unclear as they have each lost consciousness in their fights in the war, and the season ends will all of them in various states of duress as fans have to wait for the final episodes coming next year to see how it all shakes out. But it’s an even bigger cliffhanger for Deku and All Might as they are now fighting All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

These are the final major fights for the final war, and My Hero Academia has only started these two. While there are still a few final skermishes that need to be settled, All Might is clearly the biggest one to keep an eye out for as everything ends. He’s fighting an all powerful All For One without the use of any of his former One For All powers, and his death could be what sets the final season of the anime in motion towards its grand finale. It’s many fates left to be settled going forward.