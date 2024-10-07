My Hero Academia Season 7 Sets Up Finale With Sneaky Ending Change

My Hero Academia is now one more episode away from bringing Season 7 of the anime to an end, and it's getting ready for that grand finale with a sneaky change to the ending. My Hero Academia Season 7 has been working through the first phases of the final war between the heroes and villains as many of the key final fights are coming to a close. The final members of the League of Villains are now in the mix on their final conflicts against their respective heroic targets, and fans have seen these fights steadily end as the season draws to a close.

With My Hero Academia Season 7 preparing to air its final episode this year, the anime its current run on the emotional conflict between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. Rather than trying to kill one another, Ochaco's goal in this final conflict was to bridge the gap between the two of them. Ochaco wanted to really get to the heart of why Toga was feeling so much pain, and it was metaphorically shown to fans through a visual of the two of their childhood selves bonding in the midst of battle. And following the fight, the two of them connect once more in the new ending for the season. Check it out below:

How My Hero Academia Changes Season 7 Ending

The ending theme sequence for My Hero Academia Season 7 stays relatively the same as the rest of the episodes, but it's a bit different following everything that happened in penultimate episode of its run. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 saw Ochaco and Toga finally connect on a deeper emotional level at the cost of some great physical pain dealt to Ochaco, but it's what the young hero had been trying to do. And with their connection, the ending theme sequence also reveals the two of their younger selves connecting as well.

It's a major pivot heading into the next (and potentially final) season of My Hero Academia too. Because while All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are seeking to destroy everything, and thus it's made it seem like the only way to take them down is through aggression. But as Ochaco is now reaching out to Toga in this certain way, the two of them have brought about a much different ending to their conflict than fans might have expected. A fight that will reach its ultimate conclusion when the season ends.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Finale

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 is titled "Battle Without a Quirk," and will be premiering on Saturday, October 12th in Japan. The final episode will then be available for streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu when it premieres, and it will be showing off a few final things before the season can end. Not only will we see the final fallout of this fight between Ochaco and Toga as Ochaco is clearly bleeding out from the fatal wound she's taken in this confrontation, but we're also going to get to see one final fight as the season readies for what's next.

While My Hero Academia will be ending on a cliffhanger heading into the future of the anime, it's going to go out with a bang as it will be showcasing the final fight between All Might and All For One. To keep the villain away from Shigaraki and fusing their power, All Might's got one final trick up his sleeve to slow All For One down in an attempt to bring this war between the heroes and villains to its ultimate conclusion.