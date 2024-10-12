My Hero Academia Finale Unleashes All Might’s Iron Man Armor: Watch

My Hero Academia has officially brought Season 7 of the TV anime to an end, and with it has fully unleashed All Might’s own Iron Man armor in a final fight. Ever since it made its comeback to screens earlier this Summer, My Hero Academia Season 7 has been in the midst of the final battles between the heroes and villains. As the season drew closer to its finale, these fights have started to settle as several of the key villains and heroes have been taken out of commission. But All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are still very much prominent threats heading into the anime’s future.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has ended these fights on a pretty major cliffhanger that will be concluded with the release of Season 8 (serving as the final season of the anime overall) coming next year, and one of these fights is the final clash between All Might and All For One. With the villain getting stronger the more his Rewind quirk is used, All Might has jumped into the fray against his ultimate foe one last time in order to keep All For One from reaching Shigaraki and fully merging their power. Although he’s weaker, All Might still has a way to fight with a new set of Iron Man like armor. Check it out:

My Hero Academia: What Is Armored All Might?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 21 picks up from where we had last seen All Might as he rushed out to where All For One was heading. As the villain was picking up speed, All Might jumped into the fray and it was revealed that his car and suitcase were actually a support item. Tsukauchi’s surprised to see All Might heading into the fight thinking the hero was making a final stand, but All Might clearly has no plans to fall to All For One thanks to his new gear.

Dubbing this new form “Armored All Might,” All Might explains that during the prepping period heading into these final fights, he actually made contact with Melissa Shield (from the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie, further placing them within the overall canon of the series) in the United States and she helped him craft this new armor. Not only does it reflect an armored version of his smiling visage normally seen when he was an active hero, but also has attacks that mirror what he’s seen with the young heroes of Class 1-A.

Armored All Might’s Powers Explained

As All Might uses his new armor against All For One, the hero reveals how much he had been watching the Class 1-A students ever since his fight with All For One back in the third season. All Might’s weapons really only last a single use against All For One thanks to the villain’s overwhelming power, but All Might sees that each of his attacks are forcing All For One’s Rewind to keep making his body younger with each attack he takes and has to recover from.

All Might, in tandem with his car and artificial intelligence Hercules, uses weapons that mirror each of Class 1-A’s techniques. Calling out Blackwhip sends out whips, he uses a version of Deku’s Shoot Style, and even stores a poison to be like Mina Ashido’s acid. It’s clear that he’s made full use of Deku’s kind of fighting style to put research into each of his moves (now that he’s not able to charge head on into fights without thinking like before), and this is only angering All For One even further.

Their fight is far from over, but we’ll see it come to an end with My Hero Academia Season 8 of the anime now scheduled for a release some time in 2025.