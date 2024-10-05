My Hero Academia Crowns Toga As Its Seventh Season MVP

There has never quite been a villain like My Hero Academia's Himiko Toga. The blood-drinking villainess might have a powerset that has made her nigh invincible but in her heart, she remains a girl who cannot quite understand why the world won't accept her differences. Needless to say, considering her differences involve drinking the blood of others, it's a little easy to understand why her tendencies put some off. In the penultimate seventh-season episode of the anime adaptation, Toga gets her moment to shine as the fight against Uravity ends in one of the biggest battles of the series to date.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, "A Girl's Ego", be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. Even amongst the likes of Dabi, Shigaraki, and All For One, Toga might have evolved to a level wherein she has become the strongest League of Villains member. Drinking the blood of her fallen friend Twice, Himiko is creating infinite doubles that are overwhelming Class 1-A and Hero Society's professional crime fighters on a wild scale. Luckily, Ochaco thinks she knows the best way to stop Toga's reign of destruction as Uravity wants nothing more than to have a conversation with the troubled antagonist.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Toga's Troubles

As anime fans witness in the seventh season's penultimate episode, Toga is struggling with her early days. As she unleashes a string of never-ending clones thanks to Sad Man's Parade, Himiko recalls her parents wanting nothing to do with her thanks to her tendency to drink the blood of others. Taking her anger out on the world, the antagonist finds her place with the League of Villains as the group of Shigaraki, Mr. Compress, Spinner, Dabi, and Twice accept her for who she is.

In some touching scenes, Uravity talks with Toga to learn more about her and accept the villain despite her idiosyncratic tendencies. Even after being stabbed by Himiko, Ochaco lays everything on the line and in doing so, evolves her Quirk to a new level. Now, Uravity's gravity-manipulating powers allow her to not only make Toga float, but her endless number of clones that were overwhelming the heroes. Coming face-to-face with the twisted blood-drinker, Ochaco does the impossible and breaks through Himiko's tough exterior.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The Toga/Ochaco Fight Ends

While Toga's Quirk allows her to steal the powers of others should she drink their blood, this ability only lasts for a limited time. In the instance of Twice, she could only create Doubles depending on how much blood of her fallen friend she drank. Thanks to Ochaco wasting time conversing with the villain, Toga loses her ultimate power but gains something in return, a new friend. Asking Ochaco if she is "cute", the Class 1-A student and the League of Villains member gain an understanding of one another and the fight comes to an end.

While the battle might be over in "A Girl's Ego", the question remains if both combatants will survive the experience. Thanks to the wound Ochaco received from Toga, the hero is losing blood fast and despite claiming a victory, who is to say if Deku's crush will make it out of season seven alive? Luckily, My Hero Academia has one episode left to answer some main questions before the seventh season ends.

Want to see how My Hero Academia ends its seventh season? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Class 1-A and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.