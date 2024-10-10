My Hero Academia Bares Ochaco’s Soul With Huge Love Confession

My Hero Academia is speedily approaching the final episode of its run for Season 7, and the anime is baring Ochaco Uraraka’s soul as she’s made a major declaration of love before it all comes to an end. With My Hero Academia Season 7, the anime has been working its way through the final war between the heroes and villains. The final key fights have been taking place as some of the villains have been defeated by the heroes in their final gambits. But it’s been a much different path getting to that ultimate conclusion for Ochaco and Himiko Toga, however.

As My Hero Academia nears the final episode of its run for Season 7, Ochaco and Toga have been having a much different final clash than seen with the other heroes and villains. Although many of these conflicts have been emotionally charged, such as the fight between Dabi and the rest of the Todoroki family, Ochaco and Toga’s fight has been different. Ochaco’s been trying to reach a level of understanding with Toga, and its through their mutual desire for loves and to freely express that love is what brings them together. It’s here she fully expresses that she fell in love with Izuku Midoriya for the first real time in the series.

My Hero Academia: Ochaco and Toga Talk Love

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 20 continues Ochaco’s final fight with Toga, and the villain is nowhere near interested in trying to listen to Ochaco. The hero refuses to give up, however, as she’s seen Toga in pain and has been worried about what the true cause of it is. Because while they have crossed paths before, Toga has only ended their previous conflicts crying because she believes that there’s no way that a hero like Ochaco could possibly understand her.

But Ochaco understands love. She understands that Toga’s been doing everything she has for the sake of expressing that love. While she cannot overlook everything the villain has done in the sake of that love, and the harm she’s caused to others, it’s not something she’s going to totally condemn her for as she feels like Toga’s also not a complete lost cause. She’s doing all of this out of a hidden pain, and it’s what Ochaco understands the most as she too is someone in love that has yet to fully express those feelings as well.

Ochaco Confesses Her Love for Deku

In a final appeal to Toga, Ochaco screams out that she just wants to talk love with Toga as fellow girls. This is what ultimately starts breaking the dam around Toga as she truly starts to accept the emotional help and support Ochaco’s giving. It’s here that Toga bares more of her soul, and even says that she initially became a hero for what ended up being the wrong reasons. She wanted to do it at first to help her parents, but soon discovered that there are people out there who taught her to think much differently.

She’s changed through everything she’s been through, and she’s changed through her love for Izuku. She yells out that she loves Izuku, and this sharing of love is what helps clear the final hurdle Toga accepts that confession. Toga knows more than anyone about the pain of an unrequited love as she loved someone who looked just like Deku before all of this, and it’s that misunderstanding is ultimately what brought her to this point.

Now she’s got a friend in Ochaco that she didn’t have before, but it’s all at the cost of a bloody fight between the two as it’s clear that Ochaco is now closer to death than she ever has been at Toga’s hands. It’s a romance that’s turned tragic.