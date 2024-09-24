My Hero Academia Season 7 Doubles Down on Its Cutest Romance

My Hero Academia's seventh season has focused almost entirely on the final fight of the shonen franchise, giving not just Deku the spotlight, but the majority of Midoriya's Class 1-A classmates. In the latest episode, Izuku is still fighting Shigaraki while Pinky and Red Riot are taking on an entirely different threat. Gigantomachia is a villain who is waiting in the wings, bound by Hero Society but looking to be freed by All For One's followers. In a brief moment, anime viewers get a closer look at the potential romance of Pinky and Red Riot and fans are going wild for the highly anticipated moment.

The latest season seven episode, titled "It's A Small World", sees Mina Ashido once again teaming up with Eijiro Kirishima. Rather than fighting against the likes of Shigaraki and All For One, the first villain of the series, "The Sludge Villain", makes an appearance. Thanks to Pinky using her ultimate technique, "Acid Man", she gains a major victory against the antagonist and scores a bigger victory with Red Riot. The two have been linked for quite some time and it seems that their fates will be tied regardless of who wins this final battle.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Red Riot x Pinky: An Anime Romance For The Ages

While we don't see the two young heroes make it official in this latest episode, we are able to see how much Mina means to Red Riot and vice versa. Thanks to Eijiro saving Pinky from a previous assault by Gigantomachia, she felt the need to pay him back and did so in "It's A Small World". In a tear-jerking moment, Eijiro states that Mina will always be his hero and she didn't need to go to such lengths to prove herself to him.

Luckily, Pinky and Red Riot's actions didn't just save one another, they scored a major victory for their allies on the battlefield. Mina's Quirks helped Shinso employ his brainwashing power on Gigantomachia, making the hulking villain join the heroes' side of the equation, albeit against his will. With Tokoyami, Mt Lady, and Gigantomachia beating down All For One, the heroes were sitting pretty for a brief moment though all good things must come to an end.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Actual Romance

While it's doubtful we see Pinky and Red Riot express their full-fledged love for one another during the final battle, another romance has blossomed on the battlefield. Thanks to Gentle Criminal and La Brava returning, this time on the side of the angels, the former has never been stronger thanks to the latter's Quirk. Since the villainous pair first arrive on the scene, La Brava's love for Gentle has never swayed but has only increased in recent storylines.

Another major romance that fans have been waiting to see is one between Deku and Ochaco. One big obstacle that the heroes have in expressing their feelings for one another is Toga, the blood-drinking villainess who has a thing for Midoriya. Now that the League of Villains member has acquired Twice's Quirk, the battlefield has once again swayed in favor of All For One. Now, the question isn't so much whether Izuku and Uravity will share their true feelings but whether they will survive to do so.

Want to see what the future holds for Class 1-A as the seventh season inches toward its season finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.