My Hero Academia: When Does Season 7 Return?

My Hero Academia is taking a break following one of the biggest cliffhangers in the anime’s history. As the final battle of the final arc continues, Bakugo has laid everything on the line to take down Shigaraki and might have lost his life in the process. Thanks to the arrival of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Studio Bones’ anime adaptation has taken a quick breather but fear not, as we know exactly when the climactic battle will continue. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting long to discover whether Bakugo was able to survive the nefarious blow delivered unto him by the decaying villain.

Aside from continuing to play new episodes in season seven this summer, this season remains one of the biggest periods for My Hero Academia to date. Next month, creator Kohei Horikoshi will be releasing the final chapter of the manga, bringing the story of Deku and his fellow students at UA Academy to a close. Also on the shonen docket, My Hero Academia will be releasing its fourth movie in theaters in Japan next month via My Hero Academia: You’re Next. Featuring a dark doppelganger to All Might, aka Dark Might, the movie will also arrive in North American theaters this October.

My Hero Academia Season Seven’s Return Date

The twelfth episode of My Hero Academia’s seventh season will premiere on August 3rd, continuing the final fight that has featured the vast array of heroes and villains of the anime fighting to determine Hero Society’s future. Titled “Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate”, the upcoming installment is sure to be a popular one as anime fans continue to debate whether Murder God Dynamight is alive. Based on how the hot-headed hero looked in the final moments of the previous installment, things are not looking good for Bakugo.

Recently, Kohei Horikoshi discussed potential My Hero Academia spin-offs and sequels as the series inches toward its conclusion. While the manga artist did hint at scenes via flashbacks that remained unexplored, Horikoshi noted that he had done so on purpose and doesn’t have plans to further explore said scenes, “No, not at all. Rather than drawing out all the well-thought-out backgrounds and episodes, I wanted to hint at those elements instead.”

