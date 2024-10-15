My Hero Academia Posts First Look at Final Season: Watch

My Hero Academia is ready to bring its journey to a close. A few months back, the world watched as Kohei Horikoshi brought the superhero story to an end in print, and now all eyes are on the anime. If you did not realize, the final season of My Hero Academia has been announced. The show will come to an end next year, and we just got a first peek at My Hero Academia season eight.

As you can see below, a brand-new teaser for My Hero Academia has gone live, and it puts the spotlight on season eight. The teaser trailer doesn’t show much in the way of spoilers, but we are given an intense look at Deku. With One For All surging through him, our hero looks ready to end the war with Shigaraki, and netizens are eager to see how that final fight plays out.

MY HERO ACADEMIA WILL END WITH SEASON EIGHT

After all, My Hero Academia has quite a bit to answer with season eight. The anime brought its seventh season to a close this month, and the finale was intense to say the least. In the lead up, Bakugo made his stand against Shigaraki, and the battle played out in the worst way. From Shoto to Toga and Hawks, a number of the anime’s top characters saw their arcs close by the end of season seven. By the finale, My Hero Academia set up Deku’s final push against Shigaraki as the villain is now closer to All For One than we’d like. But even in the face of utter despair, Deku is not about to back down from the fight.

My Hero Academia season eight will be responsible for wrapping the war, of course. The season, which is expected to drop in 2025, has big shoes to fill. From Iron Might to Eri’s final stand and Deku’s final smash, the anime haws plenty hanging in the balance. Studio Bones is already hard at work on the season eight, so netizens better keep a close eye on this final outing.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON EIGHT

Now if you cannot wait for My Hero Academia season eight to go live, well – the story’s ending is no secret. The manga ended earlier this summer, and My Hero Academia bowed out with an extended epilogue. All of our fave characters, whether they are heroes or villains, were addressed in the epilogue. We will not go into any spoilers here, but if you want to know how Deku’s journey ends, Viz Media has you covered. My Hero Academia is on the Shonen Jump app as well as the Manga Plus website.

It is hard to see any anime end, but that grief is only magnified when it is a series as big as My Hero Academia. The superhero series has been a hit for years, and the loss of the manga smarted for weeks. As Studio Bones works on My Hero Academia season eight, all eyes are on the staff as fans send them support online. Deku has earned one hell of a finale, so netizens better brace themselves for the wild ride that season eight will bring.

