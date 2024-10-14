My Hero Academia: What to Know for the Final Season

My Hero Academia has officially ended Season 7 of the TV anime, so now it’s time to get ready for what’s going to down in the final season coming next. Following the end of My Hero Academia‘s Season 7 finale, it was quickly announced that Season 8 is already in the works for a return to screens some time in 2025. This new season coming next year will also serve as the final season of the TV anime overall, and that means fans are going to get to see how it’s all going to end with the anime’s final episodes wrapping up the final battles.

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of the climax of the final war between the heroes and villains. Season 7 ends with even more of the key fights against the villains reaching their respective conclusions, and that only leaves a few of the final fights before it can all come to an end. With Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga ending its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, it’s a pretty clear path for the anime as it readies to anime the series’ grand finale next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TOHO Animation

What’s Happening With Deku in My Hero Academia’s Final Season?

In the first look at My Hero Academia’s eighth and final season, Izuku Midoriya is seen using Blackwhip to wrap around his body in a new way. It’s resulted in a much fiercer look for Deku heading into the final season, and it teases the kind of extremes that this fight will push Deku in the final episodes. This is the first look at the anime’s take on the “Deku Overlay” form, a form used by Deku in the manga as a way to force his body to keep on moving long after his limbs and muscles stop responding to him.

It’s a savage looking form that mirrors Deku’s vigilante period ahead of the final fights, and it’s something that only comes out because Shigaraki’s use of All For One’s power takes him to that point. Deku’s fight against Shigaraki only just got started as seen in Season 7 with his first use of Gearshift (resulting in one of the best animated scenes of the season), and it won’t be until the final season that we really get to see the full fight between the two. Which makes sense as it’s supposed to be the final fight.

What’s Happening to All Might in My Hero Academia’s Final Season?

Deku’s not the only one we’re going to need to keep an eye on heading into My Hero Academia‘s final season either. As seen in the final episode of Season 7, All Might is now in his final clash against All For One. With the villain intending to rush over to Shigaraki’s side so that he can fully take over Shigaraki’s body, All Might has joined the fight in an attempt to slow down the villain as much as possible. Despite no longer having access to One For All’s power, All Might has unleashed a new power armor that’s helping him temporarily keep up with All For One’s impressive strength.

The final episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 ends this fight in its climax as both All Might and Deku are the final ones really standing who can take on All For One and Shigaraki. All Might’s fate in this fight is far less secure as All For One is now stronger than he ever has been before, but the former number one hero’s goal isn’t to actually defeat All For One. He wants to keep wearing down All For One’s body so that his Rewind quirk continues to make him younger, and the villain has no idea it’s happening as the season comes to an end.

All Might’s life is now in the balance along with all of the other heroes that have either ended their respective fights, or are still in the middle of theirs. Characters like Katsuki Bakugo and Ochaco Uraraka are seen taking fatal wounds and have been on their final breaths as the season came to an end. It means that when My Hero Academia Season 8 returns next year, it’s going to need to settle the final fates for each of these characters as these big fights reach their grand finale.

How Will My Hero Academia End?

With Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga already reaching its end earlier this Summer, it’s a clear road to the end of the anime’s run as well. My Hero Academia Season 7 ends with material adapted from Chapter 398 of the manga, and that means the final episodes will be taking on the final 32 chapters worth of material. This likely means Season 8’s going to be a lengthy one from just the manga’s final chapters alone, and the anime then could take it one step further with additional content.

One of the benefits from being an anime coming after the manga’s ending is to see how that ending was received, and could be adjusted for a new medium and audience. My Hero Academia’s final chapters had a divisive response among fans, and it was especially true for the final chapter itself. The anime could take this into account and be sure that it’s a satisfying conclusion after eight seasons of work. But whether or not fans are ready for it, this is truly the beginning of the end.

My Hero Academia‘s going to end with a final battle to end it all, but there is also time spent to explore the fallout of everything that happened as Deku and the others get ready for their respective futures. It’s something the anime has been building to with everything that’s happened to them thus far, and it’s an ending that fans will be able to see go down next year in the eighth and final season.