My Hero Academia Season 8 Confirms Release Window: What to Know for Final Season

My Hero Academia has announced that Season 8 of the anime will be serving as the final season, and now it’s been confirmed that the final season will be hitting in the Fall of 2025. My Hero Academia brought Season 7 to an end earlier this Fall as fans saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes continue to struggle in the final battles against the villains. But with many of these fights reaching their respective ends, now only All For One and Tomura Shigaraki remain standing as the final opponents to take down before this long and grueling war can come to an end.

My Hero Academia previously confirmed that the final season of the TV anime would be hitting some time next year, but during TOHO Animation’s presentation as part of Jump Festa 2025 (as detailed via press release), they have now confirmed that My Hero Academia‘s final season will begin airing some time during the Fall 2025 anime schedule. A more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but you can check out the updated poster for My Hero Academia Season 8 below.

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 8

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 8 in the Fall of 2025, and the anime will be picking up right from where it left off. With Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series wrapping up its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, the anime now has a clear runway towards the end. My Hero Academia spent Season 7 breaking down the final fights against Dabi, Toga, and Spinner with all of them reaching their respective conclusions. But there are still two major fights that need to be settled before it’s all over.

When My Hero Academia Season 7 came to an end, there were still two major fights that were being teased for the final season. All Might had donned a brand new set of power armor in order to take on All For One one last time, and while we had gotten to see a bit of this fight in action, there’s still much to the final climax against All For One. The same could be said for Tomura Shigaraki, who has really only started his final fight against Deku as well as the two clash in the wreckage of the formerly flying U.A. Academy battlefield.

How Will My Hero Academia End?

My Hero Academia ended its original manga earlier this Summer, so fans can expect to see the anime’s grand finale follow pretty much that same path. There is a bit of a wrinkle as to how the anime might approach this finale, however, as original creator Kohei Horikoshi actually added more supplementary material in the months since that original ending. With the release of the final volume of My Hero Academia in Japan, there were over 30 pages of brand new story material set after the final chapter.

This brand new material fleshes out that original ending, so it’s unclear as to where the anime will end its adaptation. It’s entirely possible that the anime team at Studio Bones will bring this extended epilogue to life, but it’s also possible that they will honor the original ending as it previously released. That means even fans who had read ahead in the manga might want to pay even closer attention to the anime’s final season to see how it all plays out next year.