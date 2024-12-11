My Hero Academia Goes Beyond Plus Ultra One Last Time With Final Volume’s Milestone

My Hero Academia’s manga has ended and shonen fans are still picking up the pieces following the last story focusing on UA Academy. Luckily, the end of the manga doesn’t spell the end of the anime until next year, as the eighth and final season will arrive in 2025. While the story of Izuku Midoriya and his fellow young heroes might be done, this fact doesn’t mean that Class 1-A won’t continue making the headlines. In its 42 volume, My Hero Academia is once again pulling in major sales as a new report confirms.

Since this write-up is only involving sales of the final volume, we’ll refrain from diving into any spoiler territory. My Hero Academia’s 42nd volume had the added bonus of not just being the grand finale but also housing a new post-credits scene that further documented the future of the young crime fighters. At present, creator Kohei Horikoshi has refrained from confirming that he will create new stories in his beloved superhero shonen series, though the artist does have a new manga in the works. While story details remain a mystery, Horikoshi clearly is still passionate when it comes to making manga, though his days focusing on superheroes might be over.

My Hero Academia’s Final Volume Goes Beyond Plus Ultra

As of the writing of this article, My Hero Academia’s final manga volume currently has over one million copies in circulation. Considering the groundswell that the finale had, it should come as no surprise that the 42nd volume was able to go plus ultra and then some. While the original ending was one that gave readers quite the happy ending for many of the characters involved, Horikoshi’s post-credits scene is one that was able to cement quite a few elements that fans were hoping to see.

Let’s Talk About UA’s Future

Horikoshi might be taking on a new manga story but there are still some potential major projects that could emerge from the franchise on the screen. With the eighth anime season on the way, Studio BONES has yet to confirm if the latest movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, will be the franchise’s last. It may very well be possible that the films will help to create new stories of UA Academy’s heroes post the manga’s series finale.

There is also one major spin-off that has yet to be animated that Shonen fans have been waiting for. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has quite a few chapters to its name, following the adventures of heroes that operate outside of the law. Crawler, Knuckleduster, and Pop Step might be the next big anime heroes should the shonen franchise decide to explore this story. Since Vigilantes also tells tales from UA Academy’s past, exploring the earlier lives of Present Mic, Eraserhead, and Midnight, it almost feels essential to the anime world.

Want to see what the future holds for Class 1-A?