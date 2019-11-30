My Hero Academia Drops Heart Wrenching Iida Easter Egg

“If you ever feel helpless, let me know. We’re friends, right?”

The most recent installment of My Hero Academia didn’t just feature the beginning of the siege against Overhaul and the Yakuza, it featured some inner turmoil for Midoriya and the other heroes that would be a part of the assault. Specifically, Mirio and Midoriya were feeling the worst emotionally of all the young heroes, having failed to rescue the young girl Eri when they first encountered her and her captor Overhaul on the street. With Deku tearing himself up, a helping hand reaches out in the form of his friend Iida.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To remember why this moment is so heart wrenching, we need to travel all the way back to season two of My Hero Academia. In this season, we were introduced to the terrifying and powerful Stain, a villain that was looking to reshape the world into one that had heroes who weren’t seeking fame or glory. During his path of violence, Stain came into contact with Iida’s brother, also a professional hero, and critically injured him during their battle. Swearing revenge, Iida set out to avenge his brother on his own.

Before Iida left on his bloody quest, he ran into Midoriya and Ochacho, with the pair asking him what was wrong and how they could help. They of course said the quote mentioned above, the same that Iida asked Midoriya after seeing him so distraught this episode. Barely able to keep his composure, Izuku let the water works flow thanks to the giant heart of his friend Iida, the engine powered hero that follows in the footsteps of his brother.

Iida’s friendship assisted Midoriya in getting his mind right before heading out to put a stop to Overhaul and attempt to save Eri in the process. Though Iida will be sitting this mission out, as his work study isn’t a part of the gathering of these professionals, it’s clear his influence will be a part of the proceedings.

What did you think of this tear inducing easter egg for My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.