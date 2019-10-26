My Hero Academia Exposes Sir Nighteye’s Quirk

Sir Nighteye is one of the biggest new characters to be introduced in the fourth season of My Hero Academia! The former sidekick to All Might, Midoriya is attempting to have him become his new mentor, working alongside Lemillion as part of Nighteye’s agency. Though both Sir and Izuku share a love for All Might, the two seemingly could not be more different in terms of their final goals. Setting up a nigh impossible task for Deku to accomplish, Sir Nighteye’s quirk of Foresight has been revealed!

So what does Foresight do exactly? Well, when Nighteye manages to touch someone, he is able to “see” every move that they are going to make for the next hour. Sir manages to use this ability to overtake Midoriya, tasking him with the feat of “stamping” the paper that the former sidekick now holds. Should Izuku manage to complete the task, he will be given a place within Nighteye’s agency as a part of his work study.

While Foresight is certainly a useful ability as document in this most recent episode, there is definitely more to this quirk than shown here. As will be revealed later on in the season, Nighteye’s powers go far beyond just being able to see one’s movements for an hour, rather, Sir has a much more in-depth ability at seeing into the future. Without going into additional details, this will definitely have a big impact in the fight against Overhaul as the season moves forward.

If you’ve seen the episode, you know that Midoriya doesn’t technically manage to defeat Sir Nighteye’s quirk, but is still recognized as a new member of his agency thanks to the fact that Izuku did everything in his power to not damage the All Might materials hanging around the office. Recognizing the amount of thought that Deku puts into his actions, Nighteye is more than willing to give him a spot within his agency and alongside Lemillion.

What did you think of Sir Nighteye’s quirk? Do you think Izuku earned his place within his agency? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.