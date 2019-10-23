My Hero Academia Perfectly Reintroduces Gran Torino, The Big Three

With the return of the students of UA Academy and the villains that populate the world of My Hero Academia, the fourth season of the popular anime franchise has managed to bring back a ton of favorites with it’s second episode this fall. Gran Torino and “The Big Three” have all managed to crash back through to screens across the world, returning just in time as the heroes move forward, unknowing that a brand new threat is brewing in the form of the Yakuza and their powerful leader, Overhaul.

Gran Torino, as you may recall, was one of the original mentors to All Might, who has become something of a curmudgeon in his old age. Taking on the role as one of the teachers for Midoriya, he is introduced to season four as a bridge for Izuku to use to attempt to establish a connection with Sir Nighteye. Of course, Gran Torino hardly remembers who exactly Deku is when they first begin talking, but this doesn’t stop him from leading Midoriya down the road to gaining a brand new work study that will put him under the tutelage of All Might’s former partner in Nighteye.

The Big Three, which include Mirio, Tamaki, and Neijire, make up three of the “biggest and strongest” students at UA Academy. Though introduced later in the episode count of season three of My Hero Academia, it’s clear that the reputation of these three heroes is a big one. Lemillion, aka Mirio, takes center stage among the heroic trio, assisting Midoriya in establishing a connection with Sir Nighteye, as the smiling student is currently acting as a partner to the lanky hero.

While Lemillion may seem to be hogging the spotlight, fans of the manga know that the other two parts of the Big Three trio will have big roles as the war against Overhaul begins this season. The fourth season of My Hero Academia has started off with a bang, and the action only gets more intense from here.

What do you think of the re-introduction of Gran Torino and the Big Three to season four of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.