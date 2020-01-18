Shigaraki’s Insanity Turns My Hero Academia Into A Horror Movie

While this fourth season of My Hero Academia has focused on the villain called Overhaul, the leader of the Yakuza, the franchise made sure to not forget about the evil doers that came before in the franchise. Shigarakai, the leader of the League Of Villains, made the decision to make a shaky truce with the Yakuza, giving Overhaul two members of his gang to join them. With Overhaul defeated, Shigaraki decides to swoop in and get his revenge on the leader of the Yakuza for initially attacking them!

As Shigaraki and several members of the League of Villains descend upon a captured Overhaul who is being transferred by the police. Unfortunately for Shigaraki, the police have backup in the form of Snatch, a professional hero who has the ability to manipulate sand. In a quick but brutal battle, Snatch falls before the League, and Mr. Compress locks him into one of his “beads”.

With Overhaul laid out on the ground on a stretcher, Compress and Shigaraki proceed to dis-arm him, literally. Chisaki’s arms are both removed from his body, making him completely harmless while the League takes the quirk erasing drug for their own use.

Shigaraki, as Overhaul lays before him, cackles before his fallen foe, reveling in the fact that all of Chisaki’s work was now benefiting the League of Villains. With the current story arc now at an end and the heroes having lost more than they ever expected, the League of Villains is now more powerful than ever and we’ll have to wait and see how Shigaraki puts Overhaul’s drug to use.

Without going into details, Shigaraki’s role continues in the series moving forward, with the current events in the manga focusing on the protege of All For One.

What did you think of the terrifying moment in which Shigaraki exacted his revenge upon Overhaul? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.