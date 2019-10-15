This My Hero Academia Cosplay Looks Like A (Le)Million Bucks

Lemillion, aka Mirio Togata, is going to be one of the biggest characters to appear in the future episodes of the My Hero Academia’s fourth season. Acting as something of an unofficial mentor to Midoriya as he attempts to continue his journey into becoming the new “Symbol of Peace”, Mirio has a unique power and an even more unique secret. Without going into spoilers, his background is somewhat tied to All Might’s and it makes for a very interesting back story as it is explored during this season. Now, one fan has decided to bring Lemillion to life with a pitch perfect real life costume for the character.

Twitter User JaxBladeFitness shared his amazing cosplay, giving us a brand new interpretation of Mirio Togata’s superhero outfit which he dons whenever he is attempting to fight the evil doers of his world as the hero, Lemillion:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I feel like Lemillion Bucks Dressed like BEST BOII ✨🤩✨

Hyped for #MyHeroAcademia tomorrow💪🏾😙 pic.twitter.com/Xb4LQlFfFm — 🎃💀Jax’O’Lantern👻🕷 (@JaxBladeFitness) October 11, 2019

Mirio is one of the “Big Three” of UA Academy, revealed at the tail end of My Hero Academia’s last season when the students of Class 1-A needed a new training partner. Lemillion has the ability to “phase” through solid matter ala Kitty Pryde from the X-Men and has managed to hone his quirk into something that makes him easily one of the most powerful students at the hero training school.

In the build up to season four, Togata has appeared in almost each piece of marketing material, and trailers, for the franchise and with good reason. Lemillion plays an essential role to the events that take place in this latest story arc, especially when taking into account the upcoming war against Overhaul and his band of villainous Yakuza. Fingers crossed that Togata will survive the season as things are going to get more dangerous for the students of UA Academy than ever before!

What do you think of this amazing Lemillion cosplay? What do you expect to see from the hero in this new season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.