Overhaul Drug Reveals Stunning Origin For My Hero Academia

With the war against Overhaul in full swing, the Yakuza’s quirk erasing drug has already claimed its first victim by permanently eliminating the powers of Lemillion in a tragic scene. As Midoriya joins the fight againt Chisaki and his newly revealed fusion ability, more detail is given to the origins of the drug that Overhaul is looking to use to change the world and “fix people” like Mirio. The latest installment didn’t just dive further into how the young Eri was used in order to make the solution itself, but also, how one other professional hero was studied in order to create the finalized version of the drug itself.

As Midoriya, Sir Nighteye, and Eraserhead arrived to the battle, Aizawa was quickly taken off the board thanks in part to Overhaul’s right hand man, the villain Hari Kurono, aka Chronostasis. The bird mask wearing villain has the unique ability of hitting his targets with strands of his own hair, causing them to slow down exponentially based on the number of times they are struck. With Aizawa being hit multiple times, Eraserhead is no longer a factor and Chronostasis reveals the truth behind the origins of the quirk erasing drug.

When the drug was first being hypothesized, Overhaul and his gang looked at abilities from the likes of Eraserhead himself and of course Eri, who they then used in order to create the ability to permanently erase the powers of any heroes that may have stood in their way. With Aizawa incapacitated, Hari reveals that the Yakuza would more than likely attempt to keep him as a prisoner in order to use his quirk to refine the drug and what it could do.

As the battle rages on between the professional heroes and the Yakuza, its clear that quirks aren’t the only thing that will be erased before the current arc is done, with the lives of some of the heroes hanging in the balance.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.