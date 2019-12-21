My Hero Academia Spotlights Twice and Toga Relationship

With the siege against the villain Overhaul and his gang of Yakuza members, the students of UA Academy, and a handful of professional heroes, are facing the toughest challenges of their careers. The latest installment of My Hero Academia just cranked the stakes up a notche by introducing the Yakuza’s newest partners in crime, the League of Villains! With Shigaraki deeming it necessary for both Toga and Twice to join Overhaul’s legion of criminals, audiences not only got an inside look into the new truce, but into the relationship between Toga and Twice, perhaps hinting at a relationship between the pair of antagonists.

With Toga still having an unhealthy obsession with Midoriya, paired with her perchance to drink the blood of her enemies, it was surprising to see a softer side to the malevolent young villain. With Twice losing a piece of his mask in a fight with Sir Nighteye, the costumed League of Villains member makes a hasty retreat and begins to freak out something fierce.

Fearing that his powers will ramp out of control, Twice concentrates on stopping himself from “tearing apart”, as his duplication powers are clearly quite hard for him to control even under normal circumstances. Being found by Toga, Twice gets a much needed bandage to cover his face and more than likely bring his powers back under control.

What follows next isn’t just a flashback of how the League of Villains and the Yakuza came to an understanding, but Twice and Toga being given their marching orders. Of course, this dastardly duo aren’t the most well behaved villains of the group, beginning to prod a member of the Yakuza as the heroes get closer to their goal of stopping Overhaul.

It’s clear that there is “honor among thieves” as Toga seems to have a serious soft spot for Twice, and of course, Twice is madly in love with the blood drinking antagonist.

What do you think of the relationship between Toga and Twice? Are they your favorite pairing in My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.