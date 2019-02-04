You Can Grab ‘My Hero Academia’ Season One For Free Right Now

My Hero Academia is set to take over the anime world again when it debuts its fourth season this October, but what if you have missed out on one of the biggest anime series in recent memory? Luckily, there’s now a free way to catch up.

My Hero Academia Season 1 (English dub) is currently free on Amazon Video for those in the United States, and you can find it at the link here. There’s no telling exactly how long this special promotion will last, so better act fast!

Season 1 of the series is 13 episodes long and catalogs from the first episode in which the young Izuku Midoriya meets his hero All Might, takes on the mantle of successor to All Might, all the way to the battle with the League of Villains at the USJ. This is presented in its Uncut format, and although that usually mean that it would include some shadier elements, all it really means is that this is the series without the edits to its flashing lights.

In the television broadcast of the series (which is also the one available on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNOW), the series darkens some of the attacks of the series in order to dampen flashing imagery. It’s a standard practice to help those with epilepsy, but if that was a concern of yours this version is free of it! And free overall! Single episodes of the series run at $2.99 USD a piece, so this is the perfect time to jump in!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.

