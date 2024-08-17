My Hero Academia Introduces Deku’s New Quirk

My Hero Academia’s seventh season has returned following a brief hiatus thanks to the 2024 Summer Olympics. Now that the games have officially ended, its full steam ahead as Izuku MIdoriya has begun his final fight against Shigaraki. While Deku is in amazing form wielding the many powers that come with One For All, taking down Tomura is going to be no easy feat. Luckily for the anime protagonist, the Vestiges have granted him yet another unbelievable power that might just be key in taking down the heir of All For One and creating a bright future for Hero Society.

In using the many powers that come with One For All, there is one ability that Deku was saving for a “rainy day”. Returning to the field of battle at UA Academy, Midoriya is barely able to contain his rage once he sees that Bakugo is hanging onto life by a thread and many of his allies have been grievously injured in the fight against Shigaraki. Luckily for Izuku, a last minute pep talk from Lemillion was able to help him regain his composure. Thanks to keeping things calm, Deku is able to rely on the power of the Second One For All User, Kudo, in taking the fight to Tomura.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gearshift Explained

Deku has shown off his skill with One For All with the likes of Black Whip, Float, and Smokescreen but Gear Shift is a whole different beast. As the Second Vestige informs Deku, the new power allows Izuku to change the speed of anything that he connects with to the point where it can defy the laws of inertia. While this power gives Midoriya a massive edge in fighting Shigaraki, Kudo also explains that the drawback to this power is that after five minutes, Deku is entering into dangerous territory.

On top of seeing Kudo talking directly to Midoriya, viewers are also able to see a flashback sequence where the Second One For All user met his end against All For One in the past. Kudo initially could only use Gearshift to change the speed of small items but One For All has helped evolve the Quirk to make it far more dangerous in practice. Izuku might be able to pull off a victory here but he only has around five minutes to do so before things get tricky.

Want to see what other powers Deku unleashes in My Hero Academia’s final fight? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy.