My Hero Academia Officially Kicks Off Its Final Fight

The war has officially begun in My Hero Academia's seventh season, as the heroes of UA Academy have gathered to put an end to the plans of the League of Villains. While the manga moves toward bringing the series' story to a close, the anime adaptation has some major ground to cover before it does the same. Thanks to the latest episode, we are able to see just how this final battle has come about and how the heroes have gained an advantage in taking on All For One and Shigaraki.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's anime, the fifth episode of season seven, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. Our latest episode begins with a walk through memory lane with Toga, revealing the more disturbing side of the villain's earlier days. With Dabi burning her old house to the ground, the two prepare for war with the blood-drinking antagonist revealing that she has kept a vial of Twice's blood. Thanks to holding onto this bodily fluid from the duplicating antagonist, Toga will have the ability to rely on one of Twice's most devastating attacks, Sad Man's Parade.

The War Begins

In order to get All For One and the Paranormal Liberation Front right where they wanted them, the heroes used Aoyama and his parents in a way to spring a trap. Since the traitor was revealed, Deku and his friends weren't willing to lose faith in Can't Stop Twinkling, believing that redemption was not out of their friend's grasp. Now, in the latest episode, both the biggest heroes and villains have arrived on the battlefield to get the ball rolling on the final fight of the anime.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia's manga is about to wrap. Entering into its "Epilogue" arc, creator Kohei Horikoshi has made it no secret that he is looking to put a bow on Izuku Midoriya's story. While the mangaka has yet to confirm when the last chapter will be released, the superhero shonen series ending this summer seems like a strong possibility.

