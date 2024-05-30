My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares Episode 5 Preview

My Hero Academia season seven is working through its first few episodes, and we are on the cusp of a new release. It will not be long before the superhero shonen returns to air this weekend, and it will bring season seven episode five to life. "Let You Down" will mark the debut, and we have been given our first look at the release.

As you can see below, the first stills for My Hero Academia's new episode are tense to put lightly. In one shot, we can see Deku and Uraraka together as they look off into the distance. Their faces look rather tight which is hardly surprising. The kids of Class 1-A are preparing for war, and they just learned one of their friends is a traitor.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

It wasn't long ago My Hero Academia confirmed Aoyama was the mole in U.A. High School, and we can see a shot of him here. The boy looks incredibly down as he holds a phone to his face. It seems Aoyama is about to call All For One, and the chat will spark the next phase of Japan's fight for freedom.

As for the other shots, we can see Toga and Dabi doing their own thing. It seems the League leaders are eager to fight the heroes once more. If anything, Dani has been waiting years to show up his father for good, and he will take on anyone who gets in the way of his vengeance.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, season seven is now streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

