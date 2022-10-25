My Hero Academia Unmasks Shoji at Last

My Hero Academia has answered more than a few questions both before and during the Final Arc, with the manga revealing an unexpected surprise by showing what the Class 1-A student, Mezo Shoji, looks like under the mask that he's worn through his crime-fighting career. With heroes young and old giving it their all in a bid to halt All For One's ambitions, a new threat has emerged that relates to how those who look different are treated abysmally in Hero Society.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 370, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Acting as the face of the "Paranormal", aka those who have Quirks that made them look far from human, Spinner has clearly been beefed up thanks to Quirks given to him by All For One. Looking as if he's gained hundreds of pounds of muscle, an army of followers that number over fifteen thousand have seen the message of All For One and Shigaraki resonate amongst them, as the villains' ideal world wouldn't be based on how a person looks, but rather, how strong they are and their ability to take power for themselves.

Shoji's Face Revealed

Twitter User Malkavian_TV shared the look at Shoji sans mask, with this latest manga chapter seeing the multi-armed Class 1-A student in the thick of it and set to be Spinner's opponent as two sides of the same coin meet one another on the field of battle for My Hero Academia's Final Arc:

With Shoji unleashing a torrent of blows on Spinner, he finds himself on the receiving end from the Paranormals and states how All For One's plans for the future aren't happy ones:

"Back in Jaku, the first thing that the heroes did was take action to make sure the patients and staff were safe. But what about you guys? Go on! Tell me, do you have a plan here? You'd better! Because if not, I won't let this stand!"

